GENEVA: The UN rights chief on Tuesday called on all security forces in Haiti to prioritize protecting the population and to use lethal force only as a last resort.



Gang warfare and political chaos have long plagued Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas.



In late October, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele sent more than 2,000 troops to Haiti to rescue four Salvadoran airmen who were part of an international anti-gang force and who disappeared after a gang attack near the capital Port-au-Prince.



El Salvador was riddled with gangs until Bukele declared war on them in 2022 in a campaign that has raised allegations of rights abuses.



El Salvador said Monday it would withdraw its troops from gang-ridden Haiti once they had rescued the missing soldiers, although Haiti’s government has suggested it would like them to remain.



On the ground El Salvador’s forces have helped destroy the home of a powerful gang leader, and recapture Haiti’s national stadium from criminal organizations.



UN human rights office spokeswoman Marta Hurtado said during a press conference in Geneva that “intensified security operations... continue to pose human rights risks for the population, when they are not conducted in full compliance with international human rights law.”

- Corruption, inequality, poverty -



The UN rights office has documented 4,595 people killed and 2,050 injured as a result of armed violence during the first 10 months of 2026 in Haiti.



UN human rights chief Volker Turk urged all national and international security forces operating in Haiti “to ensure their operations fully comply with international human rights law, and that they prioritize protecting the population,” said Hurtado.



“Any use of force by law enforcement officials, including those acting on behalf of the state, must strictly limit the use of lethal force to situations where it is unavoidable to protect life from an imminent threat, and as a last resort — and even then, to act in a proportionate fashion.”



Hurtado said that as security operations intensified, gangs have been adapting their tactics.



“More robust efforts must also be made to fight deepening corruption, inequality and poverty,” said Hurtado.



Turk called on countries to fully deploy anti-gang forces, sanction gang leaders and crack down on the flow of weapons and ammunition into Haiti.