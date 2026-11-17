5.8 million public sector employees involved

Demonstrations across the country despite government efforts to ease tensions

PARIS: Demonstrators gathered across France on Tuesday after unions called a nationwide strike by public sector workers in a bid to secure pay rises, despite government efforts to ease tensions as demonstrations roil the country. France’s 5.8 million public sector employees have been called to mobilize after talks with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Friday failed to satisfy unions, which have been pushing for across-the-board pay rises since last week’s boost to the minimum wage for private-sector workers. Tuesday marks the third call for a united day of action and strikes in the public sector since September, including one earlier this month that saw hundreds of thousands of workers march and police firing tear gas as clashes broke out in some cities. More unions joined the call after the meeting organized by Lecornu, which union representatives left saying proposed measures failed to address the urgency of the pay situation. In Paris, unions gathered in the east of the city where a rally was scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. (1300 GMT), with dozens of other demonstrations planned across the country. Between 40,000 and 80,000 people are expected to demonstrate in the capital, and between 220,000 and 300,000 nationwide, a police source told AFP. Gatherings began in the morning in several cities, including Lyon in the southeast, where thousands rallied. At the Paris rally, university professor Nicolas Prevot stood amid a cluster of demonstrators blowing away on large conch shells streaked with white and pale pink. “It’s about defending human rights first and foremost, but also protecting public services, which are being torn apart,” he said. Prevot also hoped to see the far right kept out of power in next year’s presidential election. “Above all, we mustn’t let the far right take power,” he said. - Budget pressure — The European Union’s second-largest economy has been rocked by more than a month of high school blockades and cost-of-living protests, with presidential elections looming next year and the far right hoping to seize power. Youth union organizations and Yellow Vest activists also plan to join the latest demonstrations, which come after weekend protests over grievances ranging from inflation to a proposed police law. Some of the largely peaceful rallies have seen fringe violence, as well as accusations of police brutality. Huge cost of living protests across France a month ago degenerated into the worst rioting seen in the country for years, with thousands arrested, hundreds of shops looted and public buildings attacked and torched. Security forces were at the ready in Paris near the rally starting point, an AFP journalist saw. Authorities have imposed restrictions on undeclared gatherings near several schools and universities in Paris and temporarily banned the sale of firecrackers, citing concerns about possible violence during protests. The protests come as France races to adopt a 2027 budget under pressure to reduce its deficit. Public-sector staff aim to pressure the government to unfreeze the pay scale point used to calculate their basic salary. In its draft budget, the government has ruled out any general pay rise for the fourth consecutive year. This is unacceptable for the unions, which put the loss of purchasing power for public servants at 16 percent since 2017, leading to increasing numbers of public employees ending up on or close to the minimum wage against a backdrop of inflation.