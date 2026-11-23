This decision follows a ruling by the UN's highest court regarding Myanmar's actions against the Rohingya

The sanctioned individuals include senior members of Myanmar's military

LONDON: Britain on Monday announced sanctions against five people under ‌its ‌Myanmar and ‌global human rights sanctions regimes, including senior members of the nation’s military. The sanctions ‌were ‌announced after ‌the ‌United Nations’ highest court last week ‌ruled that Myanmar committed state-sponsored genocide against the Muslim Rohingya minority population in 2017.