The move aims to halt new construction in the West Bank.

Ed Miliband, UK Foreign Minister, urges Israeli firms not to promote settlement expansion.

LONDON: Britain on Tuesday announced a slew of sanctions against eight Israeli companies helping to plan and build West Bank settlements, in a bid to halt new construction. “Do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution,” foreign minister Ed Miliband urged Israeli companies. European leaders have already condemned plans to construct more than 1,200 homes in the occupied West Bank which were put out to tender in August. And the UN secretary general has said the E1 project posed an “existential threat” to a contiguous Palestinian state. The UK’s Foreign Office said Tuesday’s “sanctions target construction and property development firms involved in settlement expansion.” “The UK has taken firm action against eight construction and property development firms which will disrupt their flows of finance and ability to support further construction in the West Bank,” it added in a statement. The move comes amid heavy criticism of Israel for blocking desperately needed supplies of tents and timber into the devastated Gaza Strip which has been hit by heavy flooding. Heavy rain earlier this month swept away tens of thousands of tents in the ravaged Palestinian territory, where virtually the entire population has been displaced at least once, according to Hamas-led authorities in Gaza. The Foreign Office, citing the UN, said “over 150,000 tents and 300,000 tarpaulins that humanitarian partners and donors purchased are outside Gaza ready to go in but are being held by the Israeli authorities.” It said the floods had led to “nearly 4,000 households left without shelter and 1.4 million people living in tents or makeshift shelters.” And it accused Israeli authorities of blocking “timber from entering, leaving no emergency shelter kits available in Gaza.” The UK’s Foreign Office also sanctioned Israeli activist group Tzav 9 on Tuesday for blocking aid deliveries into Gaza. “We will not stand by while those blocking desperately needed aid deepen the intolerable suffering of civilians in Gaza,” Miliband said. The sanctions result in asset freezes for the companies and group as well as director disqualifications. One of the blacklisted Israeli companies, real estate developer Harey Zahav, sparked controversy in 2023 when it posted a slogan on social media voicing hopes of returning settlers to Gaza. It has gained a reputation for constructing wildcat settler outposts in the occupied West Bank without Israeli government authorization.