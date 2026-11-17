DUBAI: New US intelligence suggests Iran is exploring plans to target senior officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration with a so-called dirty bomb or chemical attack in Washington, CNN reported, citing seven US officials. The plans appear intended to give Tehran options rather than signal an imminent attack. But the intelligence identifies specific locations and potential targets, prompting US authorities to strengthen contingency plans, CNN reported. US officials see the intelligence as evidence of Iran’s willingness to escalate amid continued US military strikes and an economic blockade that senior administration officials have described as devastating. There is no evidence that Tehran has decided to proceed with an attack, and officials remain divided over whether Iran has the personnel to carry one out. “Whether they actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” one source told CNN. White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the administration was monitoring potential threats but stressed that “there are no credible threats to the homeland” at this time.