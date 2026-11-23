Trump hails return as Democrats and some Republicans raise national security concerns

The co-founder resigned due to an affair with a woman suspected of spying for China

NEW YORK: Nvidia on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, less than two weeks after its co-founder resigned over an affair with a woman US intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China. The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately, after a series of meetings left directors satisfied with his “candor and ability to lead,” the company said in a statement. US President Donald Trump praised Nvidia’s decision, predicting he would emerge stronger from a scandal that sparked outrage among Democrats and skepticism from some Republicans over national security concerns. Huang, who co-founded the AI chip giant, returned less than two weeks after resigning following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. “The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. In a subsequent telephone interview with CNBC, Trump suggested the scandal could prove to be “a net positive” for Nvidia by drawing attention to the sophistication of its technology. “I don’t think he’s going to be diminished at all,” he said, predicting Huang would return at “an almost higher level.” “He’s apologized for his indiscretion, which was unfortunate,” Trump added. On Truth Social, Trump called Huang “a Great Patriot” and said the US government had no reason to believe his return posed a national security risk. He said the attorney general had confirmed that the government possessed no evidence Huang had engaged in unlawful conduct, but urged Nvidia to continue investigating its compliance with restrictions on advanced chip sales to China. Democratic lawmakers denounced the reinstatement, arguing that questions about Huang’s relationship with the suspected Chinese intelligence operative and Nvidia’s business dealings remained unanswered. “Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang is outrageous,” said Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, a member of the House Intelligence Committee. “We still don’t know what information Chinese intelligence may have obtained from him, and neither the government nor Nvidia’s own board has completed its investigation.” Krishnamoorthi demanded that Huang testify publicly before Congress. Senator Elizabeth Warren called the decision “reckless” and demanded an explanation of what input senior administration officials had provided in support of the reinstatement. Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell called Nvidia’s decision “irresponsible,” while Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a potential 2028 presidential contender, accused the company and administration of showing “greed and lack of accountability.” Some Republicans also questioned the move. “Jensen Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy,” outgoing Republican congressman Don Bacon alleged on X, saying Nvidia should have ignored the administration’s calls for his reinstatement. Bacon demanded an investigation into who had authorized sales of advanced chips to China. Outgoing Republican Senator John Cornyn challenged Trump’s assertion that Huang posed no security threat. “No national security risk? Based on what?” he wrote on X. Trump declined Monday to comment on a New York Times report that the woman at the center of the scandal had been in contact with an official from China’s principal intelligence agency during her relationship with Huang. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that the administration needed more information about Nvidia’s advanced chip sales abroad.