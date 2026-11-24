An unknown substance was released at a Manchester concert

89 concertgoers were adversely affected, causing an evacuation

LONDON: The release of an “unknown substance” that led to the evacuation of a concert at the UK’s largest indoor arena may be linked to jewelry thefts, police said Tuesday. Some 12,000 people were attending the Sunday night show by US rapper Don Toliver at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, northwest England, when the incident occurred, causing adverse effects in 89 members of the audience. Manchester police said they were “exploring the possibility that release of the substance could be linked to reports of a small number of robbery offenses at the arena on Sunday evening.” “We received nine reports of jewelry being stolen during the same concert,” it said. “We are aware similar robberies have been reported at two European concerts for the same artist and will be linking in with our European counterparts to better understand the wider picture of this suspected offending,” said Tom Harding, the deputy chief constable of the police force, quoted in the statement. Don Toliver, who was nominated for five Grammy Awards last week, has around 45 million monthly listeners on Spotify.