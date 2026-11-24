ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has selected Commerzbank, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered to arrange $500 million in financing for essential imports under a proposed World Bank Group guarantee, finance adviser Khurram Schehzad said Tuesday.

The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, the World Bank Group agency that would provide the guarantee, says it would shield lenders against the risk of Pakistan failing to pay. Its project summary lists crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas among the imports eligible for financing.

The arrangement would give Pakistan another source of dollar financing at a time of elevated energy prices. The finance ministry said the facility would run for one year, with two possible one-year renewals.

“The Government of Pakistan has selected three leading global financial institutions — Commerzbank, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank — for a USD 500 million MIGA-backed Trade Finance Facility, following competitive bids from nine international financial institutions,” Schehzad wrote on X.

He said the transaction would be Pakistan’s first under the agency’s trade finance program and would mark the first time Commerzbank and JPMorgan participate in commercial lending to the Pakistani government.

The finance ministry said it would work with the banks and the guarantee agency to complete the transaction. The agency’s public project page still lists the guarantee as proposed.