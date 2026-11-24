Probe investigates alleged market manipulation and insider trading

Investigation has expanded to include Yazici’s son

ANKARA: Hayati Yazici, a senior member and founder of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, said on Tuesday he was resigning from the party’s leadership as a probe into alleged market manipulation and insider trading widened to include his son. Since September, Turkish investment funds that had concentrated their holdings in thinly traded stocks have been unable to meet investor withdrawals, prompting regulators to liquidate 131 funds and launch a criminal probe that has involved several senior officials and members of government. Yazici, who served as minister from 2011 to 2014 and as Erdogan’s personal lawyer before, has come under scrutiny after his son, Mustafa Yazici, was questioned recently by authorities over suspected manipulative transactions on the Borsa Istanbul stock market. Yazici has not been formally accused of any offenses, but opposition politicians have said he is part of a ruling party culture that allowed misdeeds to occur, including by his son. Yazici said on Tuesday neither he nor his son committed any wrongdoing or profited from the trading, adding his position within the ruling party was “turned into an instrument” in a social media campaign against him and the AK Party. “I will never allow this to happen. Therefore, I have decided to step down from the positions I currently hold,” he said on X. Authorities have imposed a travel ban on Mustafa Yazici and appointed trustees to manage companies linked to him. Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, a former minister and senior member of the AK Party, was detained this month on suspicion of financial and other offenses over highly profitable stock trades just before the crisis triggered a major stock market selloff. A Turkish prosecutor last week requested authorization to investigate former banking watchdog head and central bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu over suspected wrongdoing. Kavcioglu resigned this month, and senior banking watchdog officials have been jailed pending trial as part of the investigation.