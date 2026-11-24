ISLAMABAD: Abhi Microfinance Bank began trading on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday after raising 2.05 billion rupees ($7.4 million) in an initial public offering that Swedish investment firm VEF described as Pakistan’s first fintech IPO.

Abhi started in Pakistan in 2021 with a service that lets workers draw wages they have already earned before payday. It now offers that service in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

In Pakistan, its 2025 acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank gave it a banking license and a network of branches through which it could take deposits and lend to individuals and small businesses.

The listing gives public investors a stake in a business targeting a large gap in access to financial services. About 27 percent of Pakistani adults had an account with a financial institution or mobile money provider in 2024, up from 21 percent in 2021, according to the World Bank’s Global Findex survey.

“Today marks a defining moment in Abhi’s journey. What began in 2021 as a fintech with a vision to make financial access a right, not a privilege, has evolved into a publicly listed microfinance bank,” Abhi CEO Omair Ansari said in the bank’s listing statement.

The bank sold 132 million new shares at 15.50 rupees (about 6 cents) apiece. Bids from institutional and wealthy individual investors reached 1.6 times the shares available in the first phase, and the portion set aside for the general public was fully subscribed, the bank said.

The offering accounted for 13.65 percent of the bank’s shares after listing. The prospectus showed that Abhi’s Pakistani holding company would retain a controlling stake of 63.66 percent, with local partner TPL Corp holding 22.68 percent.

VEF, which led Abhi’s first funding round in 2021 and has invested $1.8 million in the group, said it retained its indirect stake and sold no shares in the IPO.

The bank operates more than 110 branches in over 100 Pakistani cities. The stock exchange said it was its 14th listing of the calendar year and that the offer drew institutional, retail and foreign investors.