Since the first $TRUMP token gala in 2025, the meme coin has ‌lost all but a small fraction of its value

Listed wallets for dinner attendees hold $8.6 million, down from $148 million for first dinner in 2025

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump will headline his third meme coin gala on Sunday night at his country club outside Washington, DC, for top holders of the tokens, which were once worth about $75 each but are now valued at less than $1. Less than 20 months after the first $TRUMP token gala set off a frenzy among 220 wealthy crypto holders vying for spots at the dinner with the president, interest has waned for the latest affair at the Trump National club in Sterling, Virginia. Organizers indicated that 185 crypto ‌wallets qualified for the ‌dinner, although the leaderboard on the $TRUMP coin club website listed ​just ‌130 ⁠wallets ​when the ⁠contest concluded on November 16. Together, those listed wallets only held $8.6 million — a shadow of the $148 million listed for the first dinner in May 2025, when a time-weighted holding of $18.5 million grabbed the top seat. According to the contest’s website, the top 29 winners — which had the highest time-weighted holdings during the contest scoring period from September 30 to November 16 — will join a VIP reception with the president and receive a gift bag with Trump swag. The top four also get an ⁠18-karat gold Trump-branded watch. Trump and his family have monetized his brand through ‌an array of equities and crypto ventures during his ‌foray into politics. More than half of the digital wallets publicly ​listed on the contest leaderboard for Sunday’s dinner ‌are tied directly to crypto exchanges that bar US-based users, indicating they are linked to ‌foreign nationals, according to an analysis of blockchain data prepared for Reuters by the nonpartisan, nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen. Democratic leaders in the House and the Senate, where the party won a resounding victory in the midterm elections, have vowed to investigate what they say are unprecedented conflicts of interest posed by ‌the Trump family’s business dealings during Trump’s presidency. They also say they plan to push for legislation that would ban such activities. The Trump ⁠Meme Coin project ⁠and the White House did not respond to requests for comment, although the Trump administration has long said the president’s business interests are clean. “Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told Reuters earlier this year. “President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions.” The Trump family’s other crypto-connected equities and ventures have also fallen in value to record lows. Together, outside investors in their five main crypto and crypto-linked projects have lost more than $5 billion, according to a Reuters analysis. The Trump meme coin has earned the Trump family at least $635 million, according to the president’s June financial disclosure statement. In total, the Trumps had ​earned at least $2.3 billion through April ​from their four main crypto ventures, including the meme coin. The president’s stake in a fifth crypto-linked venture, Trump Media & Technology Group, is worth about $430 million.