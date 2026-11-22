Health workers and aid partners were forced to shelter inside a maternity ward for over 24 hours due to the clashes

Attacks have increased throughout eastern Congo since late October, significantly hindering the Ebola response

World Health ‌Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that heavy fighting near ​a hospital in Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province disrupted Ebola response efforts and forced health workers and aid partners to shelter inside a maternity ward for more than 24 hours. Tedros ‌said in ‌a post on ​X ‌that ⁠the ​clashes were ⁠taking place near the area where the Ebola outbreak first emerged and had put patients, their families and health workers at “grave risk.” He added that attacks across ⁠eastern Congo had increased since ‌late October, ‌seriously affecting the ​Ebola response. The ‌WHO is working with humanitarian ‌partners to secure a safe exit for staff trapped at the facility and called for the protection of ‌hospital workers, patients and health care facilities, Tedros said. The Ebola outbreak ⁠in ⁠eastern Democratic Republic of Congo remains out of control six months after it was first declared, with case numbers and deaths rising at a record pace. Over 11,000 people have been infected and over 5,500 have died since it was ​declared on May ​15, according to government data.