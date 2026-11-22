ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik has called for a regional mechanism to examine allegations of militant activity through evidence-sharing, saying countries must work together to address security threats rather than engage in exchanges of accusations.

Malik made the remarks during an interaction with Indian journalists on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Civilizational Dialogue in New Delhi, where he faced questions about Pakistan-India tensions and allegations of cross-border militancy.

His participation marks a rare high-level visit by a Pakistani official to India amid strained relations following last year’s military confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

“There is only one way to resolve this, and that is for us to bring all the evidence and proof before one another, create a forum where the evidence can be presented, and answer everything on that basis,” Malik said in a video posted by Pakistan Television Digital.

The minister said Pakistan had suffered thousands of casualties from militancy and continued to lose people to attacks, arguing that countries across the region, including Iran, Afghanistan and India, faced similar security challenges.

“Every day, people are martyred in our country,” he said. “Every day, we carry them on our shoulders. Every day, we try to stop it.”

The exchange took place as Indian journalists pressed Malik on bilateral disputes, prompting him to say he had been invited to discuss regional cooperation but was willing to address bilateral issues if invited to do so.

Malik said he had repeatedly presented his position over the issue, warning that provocative exchanges would not produce lasting solutions.

“We want everything to be brought forward on the basis of evidence, and for everyone to work together to confront terrorism and eliminate it,” he added.