ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani resident was critically injured in an Iranian attack on Bahrain, the Gulf kingdom’s Interior Ministry said on Sunday, as renewed Iranian strikes on US-linked targets in the region raised fears of a wider escalation.

The attack, which took place a day earlier, comes amid renewed hostilities between Iran and the United States, with Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, facing repeated strikes since Nov. 13 after a lull of more than two months. The violence has heightened security concerns across the Gulf, home to a large Pakistani expatriate population.

“As a result of the heinous Iranian attacks on Bahrain yesterday, a Bahraini citizen with disabilities sustained injuries and is in stable condition, while a Pakistani resident was also injured and is in critical condition,” Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said in a statement posted on X.

“Both are receiving treatment in the hospital.”

As a result of the heinous Iranian attacks on Bahrain yesterday, a Bahraini citizen with disabilities sustained injuries and is in stable condition, while a Pakistani resident was also injured and is in critical condition. Both are receiving treatment in the hospital. #Bahrain #MOI — وزارة الداخلية - Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) November 22, 2026

The ministry did not identify the Pakistani resident or provide details about the nature of the injuries.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday they had launched missile and drone attacks against US Patriot air defense systems at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain, accusing Washington of continued violations of Iranian airspace, AFP reported.

It was not immediately clear whether the reported strike on the industrial facility was connected to those attacks.

Saudi Arabia condemned the strike on Sunday, describing it as an attack on a civilian industrial facility in Bahrain.

In a statement posted on X, the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed its “strongest condemnation” of what it called Iran’s continued attacks on Gulf countries.

The latest violence comes amid a broader regional conflict that has disrupted energy shipments and threatened commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas supplies.

Pakistan maintains close economic and diplomatic ties with Gulf countries, where millions of its nationals live and work, making their security a major concern for Islamabad during periods of regional instability.

So far, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has not issued any statement about its injured national in Bahrain.