ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has secured a $200 million credit facility from an Omani energy trading company to finance petroleum purchases under a fuel supply agreement, the government said on Sunday, as Islamabad seeks to diversify imports amid shipping disruptions caused by the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The arrangement comes as attacks on commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz continue to threaten energy shipments, exposing Pakistan’s dependence on Gulf suppliers. The conflict has also disrupted its liquefied natural gas imports from Qatar, which declared force majeure earlier this year following attacks on its energy facilities.

The announcement followed a meeting between Pakistan’s Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals Salim Al Aufi in Muscat, where the two officials witnessed a ceremony for the petroleum supply agreement between Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and OQ Trading, Oman’s global commodity trading company.

“Welcoming the agreement, both Ministers expressed confidence that its implementation would further strengthen Pakistan-Oman energy ties and support Pakistan’s efforts to enhance energy security through diversification of energy imports,” Pakistan’s Petroleum Division said in a statement.

The division said OQ Trading had agreed to extend a $200 million credit limit to PSO to facilitate petroleum purchases.

“The agreement marks an important milestone in the commercial relationship between the two companies and provides a structured arrangement for petroleum product supplies from OQT to PSO, supporting supply reliability amid continued volatility in regional energy markets,” the Petroleum Division said.

The agreement builds on an existing commercial relationship between the two companies. PSO disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange in October that it had signed a petroleum supply agreement with OQ Trading on October 8, following approvals from its board and the federal cabinet. The agreement was concluded under a 2018 intergovernmental arrangement between Pakistan and Oman.

OQ Trading has supplied more than one million tons of gasoline to PSO during 2026, making it a major supplier to the Pakistani company, according to the statement.

The Omani company has also expanded its presence in Pakistan’s liquefied petroleum gas market, supplying both state-owned and private buyers. Its LPG shipments are expected to exceed 120,000 metric tons by the end of the year.

During their meeting, Malik and Al Aufi also welcomed the establishment of a Pakistan-Oman Joint Working Group on Oil and Gas, agreeing to use the mechanism to expand bilateral cooperation.

The ministers also discussed investment opportunities and closer commercial partnerships in the oil, gas and minerals sectors, the statement said.