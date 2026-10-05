President Donald Trump said the US is looking 'very strongly' at a reported plague case in Russia

He told reporters that Washington is ready to 'help them as much as we can'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States was looking “very strongly” at a reported plague case in Russia and was ready to help Moscow with the situation. “We’re looking at it very strongly, we just heard about it,” Trump told reporters when asked what Washington was going to do about the risk of pneumonic plague coming from Russia. “We’ll help them, we’ll help them as much as we can.”