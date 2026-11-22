As of Sunday afternoon, about 1,000 Delta flights were delayed, accounting for 67% of its total flights

Delta reported that 70% of delays were linked to the automation problem, while the remainder were attributed to inclement weather

Well over half of Delta Air Lines flights were experiencing delays Sunday afternoon following a problem with an automation system during a busy time for travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The airline said its teams were using manual workarounds to get flights off the ground while they continued to work to restore automation of a system that calculates weight to ensure an aircraft isn’t too heavy to fly. Hours later, Delta said that system was once again working, though flights were still not back to normal. About 1,000 of the airline’s flights were delayed as of Sunday afternoon. Earlier Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued about an hourlong ground stop to some flights into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is Delta’s hub and one of the busiest airports in the world. Complying with the weight and balance limits of an aircraft is critical to flight safety, according to an FAA document, and going above the limit can compromise the structural integrity of the aircraft. The agency said on X that the delays weren’t related to FAA air traffic systems. Earlier this month, a malfunction in the FAA’s network led to the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years. The stop lasted for more than four hours, and carriers canceled and delayed swaths of flights as they worked to recover. Just days after that, United Airlines saw its own system outage — forcing it to delay departing flights. The Delta delays come as Americans have been encountering a growing number of problems with technology that are increasingly disrupting their lives. As of mid-afternoon Sunday, the flight-tracking website FlightAware said 67 percent, or about 1,000, of Delta’s flights were delayed. FlightAware said that 54 percent of flights out of the Atlanta airport were delayed while about 50 percent of flights destined for the airport were delayed. Delta said about 70 percent of the delays and cancelations noted by FlightAware were connected to the automation issue and the rest were because of inclement weather. By mid-afternoon Delta was apologizing for the delays, and said it was rebooking customers and providing meals and hotel rooms where needed, and offering refunds if a flight was canceled. According to FlightAware, 2 percent of the airline’s flights were canceled.