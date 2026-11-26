Trump and NATO chief Mark Rutte encourage Russia to avoid escalation in Ukraine

The joint statement was released after a meeting at Mar-a-Lago

West Palm Beach: US President Donald Trump and NATO chief Mark Rutte urged Russia not to “expand the war” in Ukraine, in a joint statement issued Wednesday after meeting in Florida. The “outstanding” and “very impactful” meeting focused on the wars in Ukraine and Iran, said the statement issued by the White House after the closed-door talks at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. “We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible,” the statement added. The joint appeal by Trump and Rutte comes despite the US leader describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as “my friend” during a meeting in China last week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken issue with Trump’s comments on Putin. “For us, he is a killer,” Zelensky told CNN. Rutte was asked about Trump’s comments in an interview with Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday. “What President Trump is doing, also in the meeting in Shenzhen, is testing Putin,” the NATO secretary general said. “How serious is he? Is he willing to come to the negotiating table? Is he willing to really engage in talks. “So let’s keep the pressure on. I think it is working, and we have to keep that going.” Trump, accused by critics of siding with Moscow over Kyiv, said following his meeting with Putin that the Russian leader wants to see the war end by “diplomatic means.” The Florida meeting comes as European nations have expressed a desire to join preliminary talks that have so far only included Ukraine, the United States and Russia. Rutte said any agreement is going to have to include security guarantees for Ukraine. “When the war ends, either with a peace deal, preferable, or if not possible, a long-term ceasefire, we need to make sure that Ukraine has the security guarantees going forward,” he said. “But the most important thing here,” Rutte added, “is that we have to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to keep the fight going, being so successful and putting that maximum pressure on the Russians.” Trump and Rutte also discussed increasing defense spending, which the US president has pressed European powers to do, the joint statement said. The Florida talks also came as Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth is expected to announce in coming weeks a review of the US force presence in Europe.