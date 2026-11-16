The Trump administration has implemented new rules to restrict remote access to advanced US computing chips and servers to prevent China from using them for AI development

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned amid scrutiny over ties to a Chinese executive involved in diverting chips to China, violating US export controls

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Monday issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced US computing chips and servers, marking the latest step to limit China’s abilities to use US chips to train their best artificial intelligence models. Last week, Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO following scrutiny of his ties to a Chinese executive who used to lead Singapore-based Megaspeed International, which is suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of US export controls. The company provides computing power to Chinese companies using chips housed in Southeast Asian data centers, including facilities in Malaysia. “The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries,” the Bureau of Industry and Security under the Commerce Department said in issuing the rule that took effect immediately. The rule came on the same day President Donald Trump departed for a trip to Asia, where he expects to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the third time this year amid a fragile truce on trade. Under the new rule, overseas data centers that serve companies in countries including China, Russia, Iran and Cuba are required to identify their end users. There also will be additional licensing requirements for sales of chips for Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand or Brazil — countries that “present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion” to unauthorized destinations, the rule says. The US bans sales of the country’s most advanced AI chips to China, seeking to maintain an edge in its rivalry with China for predominance in artificial intelligence. However, many lawmakers and policymakers believe the country’s export control rules are not tough enough and filled with loopholes such as cloud computing that allows China to rent processing power built on American technology. Last year, US Rep. Michael Lawler, a New York Republican, introduced a bill to broaden the US export controls to include remote access. He told Congress “physical export controls” under current rules do not apply to remote access, allowing China to “access our tech through the cloud” and giving it “a real tool to sidestep” US export restrictions. The bill has passed the House. In the Senate, lawmakers also are seeking tougher legislation to prevent China from accessing advanced US chip and AI technologies. Bills include proposals that would let Congress review licenses to sell advanced AI chips to China, ask the Department of Commerce to track AI chips to ensure they are not diverted to unauthorized regions, and compel US allies such as the Netherlands and Japan to match US restrictions on exports to Chinese chipmakers. Last week, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick came under pressure when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Commerce Department was late to place restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to Megaspeed. On Monday, Trump acknowledged tension between Treasury and Commerce on the matter. He suggested that Lutnick may have delayed placing the export restrictions to avoid a “blow up” in the fragile US-China relationship. “We’re having a very good relationship with China right now, and I understand both sides of it, Trump said. Last week, the Singapore government confirmed that it had investigated Megaspeed over “potential false declarations” involving servers that were exported through Singapore to Malaysia but might have “subsequently been routed from Malaysia to another destination, contrary to declaration made in Singapore.” The Malaysian government also said last week that it was investigating if chips brought into Malaysia have been re-exported to other countries as permitted by its own law. “Malaysia welcomes investment in data centers and technology, but will not allow itself to be used to get around export controls,” read the Friday statement by Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.