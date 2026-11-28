MADRID: Polarised Spain prepared to deliver its verdict on Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday, the eve of an election predicted to hand victory to conservatives and the far right.



The outcome of Sunday’s vote will be closely watched as the start of an electoral cycle in Europe over the next 12 months that could reshape the balance of power within the European Union.



Sanchez has enhanced his global profile in recent years as one of the world’s most prominent leftist leaders. But a divisive status at home puts his eight-year tenure in peril.



Polls have consistently placed him behind the main right-wing Popular Party (PP), which is predicted to win the most seats in another hung parliament.



The PP could therefore rely on far-right, anti-immigration Vox, Spain’s third-largest political force, which could double its seats. Vox already governs several regions with the PP.



Such a national coalition would be a first since Spain’s transition to democracy after General Francisco Franco’s fascist-backed dictatorship (1939-1975) — sparking fear among some voters.



“The right frightens me, because I lived through a dictatorship,” 71-year-old pensioner Luisa Romaguera told AFP as she walked her two dogs in Madrid on Saturday.



“They’ve announced some cuts that I don’t like, and I know where the cuts will fall,” she added, echoing recurrent warnings by Sanchez about the future of pensions and public services.

- ‘Becoming like the United States’ -

In Barcelona, Marian Gimeno said she was “very afraid of the rise of the far right” in Spain and abroad, as such parties govern Italy and poll well in France.



“We’re becoming like countries such as the United States, Argentina and others,” said Gimeno, a 30-year-old project manager.



Sanchez has warned a PP-Vox coalition would bring “regression” in social rights, notably for women, and threaten economic gains in one of the world’s most dynamic developed economies.



Javier Nunez, a grateful beneficiary who saw his minimum wage rise during Sanchez’s successive governments, said he will stick with the Socialist as “the best of a bad bunch.”



“The others don’t convince me at all. And if they’re going to take away my rights, then no,” said Nunez, 47, who organizes extracurricular activities at a school in Madrid.



PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who won the most seats at the last election in 2023 but failed to form a government, has dismissed Sanchez’s campaign of “fear.”



Presenting an image of experience and competence, he has attacked Sanchez for years over several high-profile corruption scandals, concessions to Catalan separatists and failing to pass a budget.



Two high-speed train collisions this year that together killed 115 people and July’s migrant surge into Spain’s North African territory of Ceuta from Morocco have also provided ammunition to the PP and Vox.



The PP said Feijoo would spend Saturday, when campaigning is prohibited, with his family in Ceuta “as a show of support and solidarity with the Ceutan people.”

- ‘Tension in the air’ -

Outside the PP headquarters in Madrid, covered by a giant banner bearing Feijoo’s face, disenchanted former Socialist supporter Margarita Jimenez said she “could not wait” for Sanchez to go.



“I personally don’t like the fact that they (the PP) have to govern with Vox,” acknowledged the pensioner, but she criticized Sanchez for negotiating with Catalan and Basque separatists to stay in power.



Vox has focused its campaign on immigration. Its leader Santiago Abascal called on voters to “kick out” a “criminal mafia led by a ruthless boss, a liar” at a final rally on Friday.



Luis, a 79-year-old pensioner, told AFP in Barcelona that he was worried about “tension in the air,” denouncing “the lack of understanding and the fact that people aren’t telling the truth.”



Sanchez, seen as the great survivor of Spanish politics, has called on a mass turnout of leftist voters to extend a career defined by unlikely comebacks.



In Madrid, Nunez believed the left could pull off an unexpected win, “if there is a high turnout. I think there are more progressive people in this country.”