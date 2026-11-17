Talks resumed in October after being suspended in 2022

Discussions in Moscow covered energy, culture, and agriculture

BRATISLAVA: Slovakia is likely to host another round of governmental consultations with Russia in 2027, foreign ministry documents showed on Tuesday, continuing the direct talks held last month for the first time since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Talks in Moscow in October centered on discussions over Russian energy supplies, as well as culture and agriculture, and resumed a process suspended in 2022. Prime Minister Robert Fico has visited Moscow repeatedly and his pro-Russian views and the official consultations show Slovakia’s divergence from EU allies. “The parties... agreed that the next... session of the commission should take place in 2027 in the Slovak Republic,” documents reviewed at a cabinet meeting stated. They did not specify a timing. Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said after the last talks that Slovakia would continue to pursue its national interests and develop cooperation with Russia in areas not affected by sanctions. Slovakia buys Russian oil and gas but is meant to stop the gas purchases by late 2027 under an EU plan to deprive Moscow of financial resources that fund its war.