WASHINGTON: The highly classified network that the US National ‌Security Agency ‌uses ​for ‌its internal ⁠communications ​is down, ⁠CNN reported on Tuesday, citing five people familiar with the ⁠matter. The agency ‌was ‌working to ​understand ‌the scope ‌of the problem, but there was no immediate evidence ‌of a cyberattack, CNN reported. The NSA ⁠did ⁠not immediately return a message seeking comment about the reported outage.