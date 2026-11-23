The vessel's 16-member crew was evacuated without injuries following the drone attack on Saturday that caused a fire

A ‌Russian cargo ship under tow after being struck by drones in the ​Gulf of Finland arrived in St Petersburg on Monday, the regional governor said. Alexander Drozdenko, governor of Leningrad Region, wrote on Telegram that both the Sparta II ‌ship and its ‌16-member crew ​had arrived ‌in ⁠the ​port. The crew ⁠had been evacuated, first onto lifeboats, then to a nearby Russian ship, after the vessel was hit by drones on Saturday and caught ⁠fire. Drozdenko said there ‌were ‌no injuries. The Finnish military ​has said ‌the strike on the ‌Sparta II was likely carried out by Ukraine and that the vessel later drifted into Finnish waters. In ‌a rare instance of cross-border collaboration, out of ⁠the seven ⁠vessels helping to fight the fire, two were Russian, two were Estonian and the rest were Finnish. Ukraine has made no official comment on the incident. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv's forces had sunk a Russian naval ​corvette ​at the Libyan port of Benghazi using maritime drones on Sunday.