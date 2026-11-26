MEXICO CITY: Seven suspected gang members were killed in a shootout with the Mexican army in a turbulent region in the Latin American country, where criminal organizations are vying for control of drug trafficking routes, authorities said Thursday.

The defense ministry said those killed were members of Cartel de Los Reyes, a faction of the larger Carteles Unidos organization that the United States has classified as a foreign terrorist group.

Ten people were arrested and more than 30 weapons seized, the ministry said in a statement.

Army personnel were “attacked with firearms” by alleged members of the criminal organization while patrolling a rural area on the border between the states of Michoacan and Jalisco, according to the ministry.

The suspected leader of Cartel de Los Reyes was killed in September by Mexican soldiers, a month after his predecessor was arrested.

Michoacan is a leading exporter of avocados and a producer of limes.

But authorities say farmers face constant extortion by organized crime groups.

Several criminal organizations, including the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and La Familia Michoacana, operate in the state, vying for control of drug trafficking routes.