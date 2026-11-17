State media reports that Ukraine is behind the significant damage.

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin to chair the meeting.

MOSCOW: Russia will hold an emergency government meeting, state media reported Tuesday, after a Ukrainian attack on the Crimean bridge linking Russia to the annexed peninsula appeared to inflict significant damage. “A meeting of a government commission for dealing with the consequences of the attack on the Crimean bridge, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, will be held shortly,” state news agencies reported the government saying in a statement.