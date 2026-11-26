Dispute erupts between supporters of the deposed shah and left-wing opponents of the Islamic republic

Event at the Arab World Institute, attended by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, was interrupted by pro-shah chanting

PARIS: Activists backing Iran’s ousted monarchy disrupted an event in Paris aiming to amplify the voices of Iranian women, prompting a bitter dispute Thursday between supporters of the deposed shah and left-wing opponents of the Islamic republic. Analysts said the incident late Wednesday at the Arab World Institute (IMA) highlighted the deep divisions between diaspora opponents of Iran’s clerical leadership, even after a wave of protests earlier this year. The event, attended by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, was meant to project the voices of women inside Iran to mark the international day to eliminate violence against women. But social media videos showed audience members standing up in the middle of debates brandishing the lion-and-sun flag used by shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was ousted by the 1979 Islamic revolution. They chanted “long live the shah!” and voiced support for his US-based son and Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi. Monarchists versus left Among those chanting was Paria Ahmadi, the sister of singer Parastoo Ahmadi whose flogging for performing without the Islamic hijab sparked international outrage this week. She took to the stage calling for Pahlavi to return to Iran and declared “long live the shah!” “Paria stood before France’s foreign minister and spoke about the people who had been left out of the conversation,” Pahlavi’s communications director Tina Ghazimorad wrote on X, complaining the event had only catered to a certain faction. But Paris-based lawyer Chirinne Ardakani, whose clients include Nobel peace prize winner Narges Mohammadi, said the disruptions were a “serious incident” carried out by “far-right monarchist activists.” She accused the activists of “violence, intimidation and taunting” left-wingers. Film director Sepideh Farsi said the incident was “lamentable” and reflected “what has been going on for a long time within the Iranian diaspora.” The France-based Association Femme Azadi, a pro-monarchist organization defending Iranian women’s rights, alleged left-wing activists were “hijacking the struggle of the Iranian people.” “We will not let anyone steal this revolution from our people,” it added. Divided diaspora In Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the events as a “circus,” saying Barrot should “focus on ensuring freedom of expression for Iranians in France before lecturing us about the rights of Iranians in Iran.” But Barrot told France 5 TV that the event was organized “so that Iranian voices can express themselves freely — something they cannot do in today’s Iran.” The incident came almost nine months after the killing in a US-Israeli strike on Feb. 28 of supreme leader Ali Khamenei, sparking the Middle East war. The millions-strong Iranian diaspora has long been notorious for its internal divisions and spending more time fighting among themselves than the clerics in Iran. For French academic Clement Therme, author of a recent book on Iran’s future, opposition groups agree “on the need for a change of regime in Iran” but disagree on strategy. “Is one ready to pay the price of war and ally with foreign powers to have a change of regime or prefer to see it collapse from within?” he told AFP.