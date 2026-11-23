The board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as president, CEO, and board member

The co-founder resigned due to an affair with a woman suspected of spying for China

NEW YORK: Nvidia on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, less than two weeks after its co-founder resigned over an affair with a woman US intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China. The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately, after a series of meetings left directors satisfied with his “candor and ability to lead,” the company said in a statement.