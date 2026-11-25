The operation is one of the largest drug hauls this year by the agency

The methamphetamine was part of a syndicate dismantled earlier

ABUJA: Nigeria’s anti-drug agency said on Wednesday it had seized methamphetamine valued at $227 million and arrested five Mexican nationals in the southeastern state of Enugu. The drug haul is among the largest this year by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, which dismantled a meth syndicate in May and arrested 10 suspects, including three Mexicans. Agency chief Mohamed Buba Marwa said a Nigerian national had recruited the five Mexican experts to produce methamphetamine at an industrial complex in Enugu. The agency recovered 1.5 metric tons of meth, 6.7 tons of chemicals and industrial equipment used in the drug’s production. Marwa said Nigeria had so far dismantled four industrial-scale meth-producing laboratories, all located in the country’s south. The latest seizure highlights concerns over Nigeria’s growing role in the international drugs trade, with authorities warning that trafficking networks are increasingly using the country as both a transit route and a manufacturing base, helped by porous borders and links to Latin American criminal groups.