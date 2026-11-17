More than 11,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands in early November

The migrant surge is influencing Spain’s upcoming general election

EL HIERRO, Spain: More than 11,000 migrants have reached Spain’s Canary Islands in the first half of November, Spanish government figures show, an increase over the same period last year that has become political fodder ahead of the country’s Nov. 29 general election. The archipelago off northwest Africa is a major entry point for migrants, mainly from West and North Africa, who attempt the dangerous Atlantic Ocean crossing in makeshift boats fleeing poverty and conflict and seeking a better life in Europe. Most of those arriving are from Senegal, Mali, Gambia and Guinea, said José Antonio Rodríguez, spokesperson for the regional Red Cross immediate response team. For much of the year, fewer migrants had reached the Canary Islands compared to last year, but a sharp increase since late October through mid-November has placed pressure on reception and emergency services on smaller islands, like El Hierro, where many boats have arrived and which has a population of about 12,000 people. Their timing coincides with Spain’s general election campaign. Santiago Abascal, the leader of the far-right, anti-immigrant Vox party, called the migrant arrivals “an invasion,” kicking off his campaign on Monday night in the Spanish archipelago. Several opinion polls show the ruling Socialist Party led by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez behind the combined support of the conservative Popular Party and Vox. Sánchez has been roundly criticized by conservative politicians for his party’s immigration-friendly policies, including a push earlier this year to legalize more than 1 million undocumented immigrants already in the country. Then, in July, tens of thousands of people crossed from Morocco into Spain’s North African territory of Ceuta in just two days, causing chaos and reigniting debate over immigration in Europe and beyond. More than 140 people died attempting the journey. “Whoever enters Spain illegally will leave Spain and will never be made legal,” Abascal told a few thousand supporters Monday on the island of Tenerife. “Some disguise themselves as defenders of the Canary Islands, and all they want is to spread the problem throughout Spain.” Spain declared an emergency on the archipelago last week due to the increasing migrant arrivals, earmarking additional funds to create more space in state-run reception centers. The Atlantic crossing between West Africa and the Canary Islands is one of the world’s deadliest migration routes. Although the islands lie about 65 miles (105 kilometers) from the nearest African coast, many migrants take longer routes to evade security forces. The journeys can last days or weeks. Many migrants arrive unaware of what island they have reached, Rodríguez said. They often reach with health issues requiring medical attention such as hypothermia, dehydration and “trench foot,” a type of bacterial infection caused by prolonged exposure to salt water contaminated with fuel and human waste. “It’s very complicated, like a gangrene,” Rodríguez explained, adding that at least a few people on every boat have the infection. Migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands tend to rise in the fall, when sea conditions along the Atlantic route are calmer and more favorable for crossings. In 2025, 17,788 migrants reached the Canary Islands irregularly by boat from West and Northern Africa, according to data from the International Organization for Migration, a 62 percent decrease compared with the previous year. Spanish authorities usually transfer migrants from El Hierro to larger islands in the archipelago with more infrastructure to shelter and process them. Regional leader Fernando Clavijo has called the boat arrivals in El Hierro unsustainable, and has asked for more help from Spain’s national government. “We are deeply concerned — very concerned — about the situation and the reactions we are seeing,” he said.