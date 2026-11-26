JERA is Japan’s largest power generator

Talks involve Anthropic, Meta, and other US tech giants

Japan’s largest power generator, JERA, has entered into talks with Anthropic, Meta, and other US tech giants to build data centers near power ‌plants in the ‌Tokyo area, ​Nikkei ‌newspaper ⁠reported ​on Friday. JERA ⁠Global CEO and Chair Yukio Kani said in a recent interview that the energy group is also in ⁠discussions with Amazon, Microsoft and ‌Google, ‌Nikkei reported. JERA announced a ​partnership with ‌Dell Technologies and UK-based AI ‌infrastructure developer RHAELM in October to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in Japan. They ‌signed a memorandum of understanding to develop ⁠a standardised ⁠model for building AI infrastructure on a national scale, starting with a $15 billion hyperscale data center in Chiba, near Tokyo. JERA, Anthropic, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Google did not immediately respond to ​Reuters’ requests ​for comment.