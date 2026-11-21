At least 4 people were killed in a Basra power station fire.

30 people were injured with expectations of a rising toll.

BASRA: ‌At least 4 people were killed and 30 injured in a fire at a power station in southern Iraq on Saturday, with the toll expected to rise, security officials said. Civil defense teams brought the fire at the Hartha ‌power station north ‌of Basra under ‌control after firefighters responded to the incident, Iraq’s state news agency, INA, reported. The fire spread to neighboring houses and forced operations at the power station to stop, the security officials said. The Hartha station ‌has ‌an installed generating capacity of 800 megawatts ‌but had been operating ‌at around 400 megawatts before the fire, they said. There was no immediate official information on the ‌cause of the fire or the extent of the damage, INA reported. Iraq’s electricity infrastructure has long struggled with decades of underinvestment, inadequate maintenance and an inability to meet peak demand, particularly during the extremely hot summer months. Fires and technical failures at substations and power facilities have previously disrupted electricity supplies and caused widespread outages.