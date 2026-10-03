WASHINGTON: The United States has “kicked out” two members of the Iranian delegation who attended the recent UN General Assembly after they ignored an order to leave the country, the State Department said Saturday.

“Two more members of the Iranian delegation were found still in (New York) long after the United Nations General Assembly had passed. They have now been kicked out of the US,” a US official told AFP, adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio “means business.”

US media reported the State Department had told Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his delegation to leave the country Monday, and resorted to expelling the two members after learning from the Iranian mission to the UN they remained in the country on Friday.

One member of the delegation left Friday night, while the second departed Saturday morning, according to Axios.

US and Iranian officials had met the week prior in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

US President Donald Trump had rejected a proposal from Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but told US media he expected talks to resume in the coming days.

Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that Tehran had no more direct talks scheduled with Washington.