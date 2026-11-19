Probe focuses on whether former CEO Jensen Huang's actions allowed China access to advanced technology, and whether Nvidia misled investors about associated risks

Jensen Huang recently resigned following revelations of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Thursday his office had served an investigative subpoena to Nvidia related ​to reports of former CEO Jensen Huang’s alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. “The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags,” Bonta said, adding that his office was examining whether Nvidia or Huang’s actions resulted in China ‌obtaining advanced chips ‌or confidential information, and if ​the ‌company ⁠misled investors ​and the ⁠public about the risk. The probe will help determine whether Nvidia’s actions violated California law, the attorney general’s office said. Huang resigned last week after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and two with Nvidia ⁠employees. US intelligence agencies are trying to ‌determine the extent of ‌Alice Huang’s ties to China’s ​Ministry of State Security ‌and what information she may have passed to ‌Beijing, according to Reuters. China has rejected allegations of an espionage operation targeting Jensen Huang. Nvidia’s board has ruled out bringing Jensen Huang back as CEO, despite a campaign ‌by employees and prominent technology figures, including Elon Musk, to reinstate him. The ⁠US ⁠Securities and Exchange Commission is also reportedly probing Nvidia after Huang’s resignation. The House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Thursday that the Trump administration had approved shipments of nearly 900,000 advanced Nvidia and AMD AI chips to Chinese companies between December 2025 and May this year, although it was unclear how many were ultimately shipped. Nvidia said the approvals were subject to strict ​conditions and limited volumes ​and that it had stopped shipping H200 chips to China.