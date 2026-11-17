Israel’s former defense minister accused of genocide in Palestinian enclave

Filing by Hind Rajab Foundation accuses Gallant of criminal responsibility for policies, military operations

LONDON: The Hind Rajab Foundation said on Tuesday that it had asked the US Justice Department to prosecute former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon and genocide in the Palestinian enclave. The Belgium-based legal advocacy group said that its request covered the lawmaker’s conduct from October 2023 through November 2024, when he oversaw Israel’s military. It urged US authorities to use federal war crimes and genocide laws to investigate and prosecute him. The request came ahead of Gallant’s planned visit to New York on Wednesday, where he is expected to deliver the keynote address at the annual summit of the MirYam Institute, a pro-Israel nonprofit organization. He is expected to discuss US-Israeli ties and military cooperation. The filing argues that Gallant bears criminal responsibility for policies and military operations that killed civilians, displaced communities and devastated civilian infrastructure. It also accuses him of inciting genocide through public statements about Gaza. More than 43,000 Palestinians had been killed in Gaza by the time Gallant was dismissed in November 2024, the foundation said. It also said that 90 percent of residential housing had been destroyed and nearly the entire population displaced. In Lebanon, the foundation said that Israeli forces under Gallant’s command killed more than 2,600 people and targeted healthcare facilities and emergency vehicles. Its allegations also cover the September 2024 pager explosions, which killed 12 people and wounded more than 3,000. Gallant’s responsibility extended beyond his position at the head of the defense establishment to decisions and statements that helped direct the military campaign, it said. It cited his October 2023 announcement of a “complete siege” of Gaza, including a cutoff of electricity, food, water and fuel, and his statement: “We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly.” He later promised that “Gaza won’t return to what it was before. There will be no Hamas. We will eliminate everything.” The filing also pointed to a September 2025 legal analysis by the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry, which concluded that Gallant had “incited genocide” and that Israeli forces acting under his authority had committed “genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza. The foundation argued that the US War Crimes Act and federal genocide statute provided grounds to prosecute Gallant if he entered the US, regardless of where the alleged crimes occurred. It also urged Washington to meet its obligations under the Geneva Conventions to investigate and prosecute suspected grave breaches, arguing that Gallant would not automatically be entitled to immunity. The request adds to the legal scrutiny facing Gallant, who has been subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since November 2024 for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The foundation also called on US lawmakers to repeal or amend the American Service-Members’ Protection Act to allow cooperation with the court’s investigation into the Palestinian territories. The filing comes amid accusations that Israel continues to violate an October 2025 ceasefire agreement. According to Gaza’s health authority, at least 1,650 Palestinians have been killed and 5,975 wounded in Israeli attacks since the deal was signed. Since the start of the war in Gaza, at least 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 176,000 wounded.