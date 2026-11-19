Discussions centered on confronting narco-terrorist threats

Part of a broader tour to strengthen Washington’s agenda in Latin America

QUITO: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday held talks on “confronting narco-terrorist threats” with Ecuador’s president on the third leg of a tour to shore up support for Washington’s agenda in Latin America. Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa has strong backing from his US counterpart Donald Trump for his crackdown on the cocaine-trafficking gangs that have plunged the country into violence. Quito is the third leg on Hegseth’s tour of the region, which has already taken him to Venezuela and Colombia. It comes after he narrowly avoided impeachment by US lawmakers over the war on Iran and legally dubious strikes on alleged Latin American drug-trafficking boats that killed over 200 people. AFP journalists saw him enter government buildings in central Quito under heavy security for a meeting held behind closed doors. The Ecuadoran foreign ministry confirmed the meeting, without specifying who was present. From Quito Hegseth will travel back north to the Central American nation of Honduras to meet another Trump ally, President Nasry Asfura. This is the Pentagon chief’s first official visit to South America, a region Trump views as part of Washington’s exclusive sphere of influence and which has been a major focus of his second term. Ecuador is one of over a dozen Latin American countries, including Colombia and Honduras, that have joined Trump’s right-wing “Shield of the Americas” military and political alliance. Hegseth began his tour Wednesday with a surprise visit to Venezuela, where US forces toppled socialist president Nicolas Maduro in a January 3 raid that killed over 100 people in Caracas. During a meeting with interim president Delcy Rodriguez he vowed to “hunt” down drug traffickers. - Reports of rights abuses - He reiterated that message later Wednesday in Colombia, the world’s biggest producer of cocaine, where he oversaw the delivery of a C-130 Hercules military transport plane. “In each country, according to each country’s laws but in working together, we are going to find, we are going to hunt, we are going to kill and defeat narcoterrorists,” he said, standing alongside Colombian ministers. The US has ramped up support for Ecuador’s fight against the drug-trafficking groups that smuggle vast amounts of cocaine through ports such as Guayaquil to world markets. Hegseth reiterated Washington’s “steadfast support” for Noboa’s crackdown, even as rights groups warn of widespread rights abuses by the security forces. The US defense department added that he and Noboa also discussed combatting illegal mining, another major revenue spinner of organized crime gangs in the region. AFP uncovered at least 20 US military flights to an isolated base on Ecuador’s Pacific coast, including C-130 Hercules and C-17 Globemaster transport planes, V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and Black Hawk helicopters. Satellite imagery shows the base undergoing significant construction work in recent months. Noboa denies that the United States has a base in the country, saying that US military personnel engage in only “temporary activities” as part of a cooperation agreement. Ecuadorans last year voted in a referendum against amending the constitution to lift a ban on foreign military bases on their territory.