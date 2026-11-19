The motion demands the presentation and release of three alleged abductees

Abductions and torture of opposition figures have been reported

KAMPALA: Uganda’s lawyers’ association has filed a motion targeting top army commanders, demanding that three people allegedly abducted by security forces be presented in court with a view to their release, according to a judicial document seen by AFP on Thursday. Several opposition and civil society figures have been abducted in Uganda, with accusations that they have been severely tortured in custody. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, head of the army and son of President Yoweri Museveni, has openly boasted on social media of ordering the abduction and torture of opponents, while insisting that he will take over from his father at the next election. The Uganda Law Society (ULS) filed an application at the High Court in Kampala on Wednesday, demanding that authorities present in court three individuals who have gone missing. In a rare move, it listed among the respondents the head of the army, as well as the inspector general of police and other senior security officials. Leonard Egesa, a technology and cybersecurity consultant, was abducted by plainclothes officers from the Akaboozi FM/Radio One station in Kampala on November 13 while on air, the petition says. David Musiri, head of a student union, was taken from his home the following day, while Prosper Julian Ahabwe, a trainee lawyer, disappeared on November 14 after leaving his home to visit a client at Jinja Police Station, according to the filing. The ULS said the whereabouts of all three were unknown and their families and lawyers had been unable to contact them. None have been charged or brought before a court. On Thursday, the ULS said the motion had been scheduled for a hearing on November 25. The case follows the reappearance of prominent opposition aide Sam Mugumya, who appeared before a military court on Wednesday charged with “treachery.” He had been missing for more than a year and showed signs of severe torture, according to friends and colleagues who visited him and posted on social media. The army repeatedly said it was unaware of Mugumya’s whereabouts over the past year, even as videos emerged from a detention center where he was allegedly being held. - Suspected journalist abduction - Meanwhile, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Thursday raised the alarm over the suspected abduction of Ugandan journalist Eria Jengo, who has been missing since September 10. In a statement, RSF said Jengo was picked up by “men dressed in plainclothes” outside the television station where he works. “The circumstances surrounding this alleged abduction raise serious concerns about his safety, exacerbated by the authorities’ continued silence,” said Jeanne Lagarde, RSF’s Sub-Saharan Africa advocacy manager. RSF has documented at least three similar cases of journalists being disappeared in Uganda this year alone. Uganda ranks 131st out of 180 in the press freedom index compiled by RSF.