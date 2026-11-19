PARIS: French hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Thursday that an alliance with the Greens “should be possible,” after Green leader Marine Tondelier triggered criticism from other parties by tentatively agreeing to back him.



Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is leading in the polls to replace centrist President Emmanuel Macron next spring, with Melenchon in second place.



Infighting among centrists and a lack of unity on the left has increased the likelihood of a second-round runoff between Le Pen and Melenchon.



“We’re rather pleased,” Melenchon, the leader of the France Unbowed (LFI) party, told AFP and broadcaster RTL, referring to Tondelier’s tentative backing.



“Now we need discussions to take place and for things to move forward. It should be possible to reach a positive outcome,” Melenchon, 75, added.



“It should be doable,” he said, while also calling for “cautious restraint.”



Speaking during a meeting with supporters, Melenchon said that discussions were due to begin later on Thursday.



Tondelier, who is polling at around three percent, said on Wednesday evening that Melenchon’s campaign momentum was “undeniable.”



“So I am saying very clearly that I am ready, and the Greens are ready, to work on a coalition around Jean-Luc Melenchon’s candidacy,” Tondelier told France 2 television.



Tondelier’s decision must be approved by Green party members in mid-December.



- ‘Capitulation’ -

Politicians on the center-left and center-right criticized her move.



Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said he regretted her decision, telling broadcaster France 2: “The Greens belong at our side.”



Raphael Glucksmann, the center-left candidate for the presidential election, was more strident. Tondelier’s move risks weakening his bid to rally the left and center-left around his candidacy.



Recent polls put Glucksmann, the leader of the small Place Publique party, at between 11 percent and 13 percent of voting intentions, while Melenchon is nearing 20 percent.



Glucksmann attacked both Tondelier and Melenchon.



“The party that was supposed to be the most pro-federalist party in Europe is going to choose to campaign for a Euroskeptic, for someone who, tweet after tweet, acts as Mr.Lavrov’s parrot, someone who would abandon the Ukrainian resistance,” Glucksmann alleged, referring to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



Tondelier also earned a strong rebuke from Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who called her move “a capitulation.”



“By taking a back seat to Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Tondelier is putting an end to 50 years of French political ecology that viewed Europe and democracy as its guiding principles,” he said on X.



LFI officials, including national coordinator Manuel Bompard, earlier welcomed Tondelier’s remarks as “good news” that helps consolidate the party’s dominance on the left.



On Thursday, Tondelier toned down her comments.



“I haven’t even given my final opinion, which will depend on the discussions,” she said, stressing that she remained a candidate herself for now.