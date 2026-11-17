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Explosion heard on Iran’s Qeshm island, Fars agency reports
Explosion heard on Iran’s Qeshm island, Fars agency reports
This photograph obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on August 13, 2026 shows an oil slick along the southern coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, August 13, 2026. (Photo by ISNA / AFP)
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The cause of the explosion remains unclear
Updated 17 November 2026
Reuters
November 17, 2026
18:31
An explosion was heard on Iran’s Qeshm island on Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. It added that the cause was unclear.
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