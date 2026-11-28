The attack involved 11 males and 3 females among the victims, according to state authorities

More than 50 homes, 35 shops, and several vehicles were destroyed during the raid

MINNA, Nigeria: An armed gang killed 14 people in an attack on a village in Nigeria’s central Niger state this week, authorities said Saturday, just days after clashes nearby left dozens dead. A Niger state police spokesman said “suspected bandits” attacked Lumma-Sanke village in the west of Nigeria late on Friday. “Preliminary reports indicate that 11 males and three females lost their lives during the attack,” the state’s information commissioner Obed Nuhu Nana said in a Saturday statement. More than 50 homes, around 35 shops, several vehicles and a petrol station were destroyed, he added. The raid came just days after tit-for-tat attacks on nearby villages in which more than 80 people were reported killed. “The invasion caused serious panic among residents, who fled their homes for safety, while the hoodlums set most of the houses ablaze,” the police spokesman said. “In the course of the attack, the military air component responded and provided air attack support to the ground tactical teams. The teams jointly engaged the hoodlums and they fled the location.” Lumma-Sanke is close to Luman Ba’are, a village of ethnic Kambaris that was attacked a week ago by suspected Fulani gunmen. Eleven people were killed. Kambari vigilantes launched reprisals on the nearby Fulani villages of Wawa and Gada Oli and authorities said about 70 people were killed. Thousands of people have been killed in clashes, often between different ethnic communities, by criminal gangs who kidnap locals and rustle cattle.