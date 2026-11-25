The fire injured 21 people and destroyed 27 vehicles, according to an initial damage assessment

CAIRO: Egyptian prosecutors announced on Thursday that a driver had been arrested after a collision involving a fuel tanker sparked a fire that killed 31 people and injured 21 on Cairo’s Ring Road. The crash took place on Wednesday evening on the stretch of highway above Tunnel 10 in Giza’s Al-Warraq district. Flames spread to nearby vehicles, sending thick smoke over the road. Prosecutors said an initial inspection found that 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, had been destroyed. They ordered DNA testing to identify victims. Prosecutors said the driver admitted striking the tanker after investigators presented him with witness accounts and evidence from the scene. He told them he was driving at 110 km/h from El-Marg toward El-Haram with his father in the car when he changed lanes to overtake other vehicles and clipped the back of the tanker. The driver said he lost control and veered to the right. According to the prosecution’s account, one of the tanker’s tires burst and the truck struck a concrete barrier and overturned, spilling petrol that caught fire. Prosecutors said the investigation was continuing. The Health Ministry dispatched 39 ambulances. The injured were taken to several hospitals, including Sheikh Zayed Specialist Hospital, Imbaba General Hospital, Al-Warraq Central Hospital and Shobra General Hospital. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi offered condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He instructed authorities to provide medical care and support to those affected, clear the scene and restore traffic safely. Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Abdelaziz Konsowa placed emergency departments at Qasr Al-Aini Hospital, Ain Shams University Hospitals, Souad Kafafi University Hospital and New Giza University Hospital on high alert and ordered them to maintain full staffing. The Ring Road links major highways across Greater Cairo, connecting the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia.