The expulsion decision was communicated to the Russian ambassador

Russia was suspected of targeting a Ukrainian rapper

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s foreign minister on Friday said Moscow’s defense attache in Copenhagen would be expelled after Russia was suspected of being behind an attempted assassination of a Ukrainian rapper. “We have just summoned the Russian ambassador to the ministry of foreign affairs and notified him of the government’s decision to expel the Russian defense attache from Denmark” within seven days, Lars Lokke Rasmussen told a news conference. He also added Denmark was mulling suspending Schengen visas for the European border-free area for Russian nationals. Reacting to the announcement afterwards, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called it “a clear illustration of the serious security situation in which Denmark and Europe find themselves.” “We are facing a cornered Russia, acting more aggressively and with a greater propensity to take risks,” she said, quoted in a statement. Earlier in the day, the Danish PET intelligence agency said it suspected Russia of planning the assassination of a Ukrainian rapper during a concert in a Copenhagen suburb with the help of a Danish criminal gang banned since 2021. According to the PET, three people were intercepted in a car nearby just before the concert. A search of the vehicle found firearms and knives. Two people were placed under formal investigation on Friday for attempted murder and for assisting a foreign intelligence service in its operations within Denmark. Police and the intelligence services suspect Loyal to Familia, a Danish street gang and criminal network, of having taken part in the planning of the hit. “The case shows, in our assessment, that the Russian intelligence services attempted to carry out an execution in Denmark,” the head of PET, Rasmus Kieffer-Kristensen, said at a press conference. Denmark’s public television DR identified the rapper as Kyivstoner, who holds both Ukrainian and American citizenship. Since Russia’s invasion nearly five years ago, Denmark has been a key supporter of Ukraine. “The strongest response Denmark can give is not to waver and to support Ukraine. And we fully intend to continue,” Rasmussen said. “Moscow will give an appropriate response,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, quoted by TASS news agency. The Russian Embassy in Copenhagen described the expulsion of its diplomat as “vengeful.” Denmark “does not deign to present any evidence of Russia’s involvement in this mysterious crime,” it said in a statement.