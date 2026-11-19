The IPO is the largest in history, surpassing SpaceX

NEW YORK: The artificial intelligence giant Anthropic rose sharply Thursday after making the biggest public stock offering ever, at one point surpassing $2 trillion in value, despite anxiety about an AI bubble and fear that the technology threatens lives and livelihoods. Its shares shot higher as trading began and held on to much of those gains to close up 17 percent at $97.17. The initial offering overtook SpaceX as the largest IPO in history. Anthropic’s initial offer of $82 per share was surprisingly high given the investor worries that ratcheted up even more recently following the stunning ouster of AI’s chief promoter, the CEO of Nvidia, in a possible Chinese spying scandal. Anthropic had earlier set a lower price range between $70 and $78 per share. “It’s a big win for the tech sector after a white-knuckle time with Nvidia,” said Dan Ives, a financial analyst at Yorkville Ives & Co. “The pricing shows strong demand among investors.” For his part, Anthropic’s CEO tried to dampen worry about AI’s threat to society. “If we can show it’s possible to make the right choices on safety and still build an incredibly successful company, others in our industry will be inspired to do the same,” Dario Amodei said. The San Francisco-based maker of the Claude AI tool offered 980 million shares to the public, which at the $83 per share price translated into proceeds of $81 billion. IPO offers a way to raise money without going deeper into debt In addition to recent market jitters, Anthropic’s debut sale had to overcome fears of a potential regulatory crackdown next year by the Democratic-led Congress and growing anti-AI sentiment among the public. Anthropic rival OpenAI decided to postpone its initial offering until next year. The company, trading under the ticker symbol ANT, also faces big financial challenges ahead. Anthropic already has taken on $6.2 billion in debt, which it acknowledges in financial filings is “substantial.” Adding to the strain, the company is unprofitable, at least under standard accounting rules, suggesting that its resources to pay interest and principal are limited. While the company showed ample cash in its last financial report, it would have likely run through it quickly given its outsize spending plans. In the same financial report, the company said it had signed leases and other deals requiring it to spend $900 billion on computing power and infrastructure in the coming years, including $70 billion in the next 12 months. Such massive spending by AI companies, comparable to the Gilded Age splurge on railroads, has scared lenders, helping to push borrowing rates high recently. With the IPO, though, Anthropic will now have enormous resources to accelerate its expansion without taking on more debt. In addition to the cash from public investors, the company also planned to sell $26 billion in shares in a private sale Thursday to bring the total raised to $107 billion — an impressive haul for a business not yet six years old. The offering will also allow its employees to sell vested stock, making many of them millionaires overnight — and adding billions of dollars to the fortunes of CEO Dario Amodei and his sister, Anthropic President Daniela Amodei. AI industry faces concerns about data centers, a possible bubble and regulations Anthropic is locked in a fight for dominance with OpenAI. But both companies have plenty of other competitors, including Google, startups in the US and China and SpaceX, which has an AI business. Anthropic, OpenAI and SpaceX’s AI division have all lost more money than they’ve made because of the huge costs associated with building AI. That has fueled growing concerns about a bubble forming in the sector. Dario Amodei cautioned in September that the AI industry should slow its fast-moving development to give safety measures time to catch up. Without such a slowdown, Amodei warned, AI could be capable of letting loose a swarm of agents that could take over the Internet within months. Amid mounting fears, the regulatory environment could change for Anthropic once the new Congress is in session. Newly elected Democrats are vowing to crack down on the industry as a backlash unfolds against data centers. And two big states offering incentives for data centers, Texas and Georgia, just elected Democratic governors who have vowed to stop new construction. In his comments Thursday, Amodei also touted a range of positive uses for AI, noting that Claude already is helping scientists do quicker research and that the technology could help accelerate that progress in the future. “Human intelligence has already made diseases like plague, smallpox and polio history for most of the world,” he said, “but progress in other diseases has been too slow for so many patients and their families.” He also pointed to Claude’s use across companies, nonprofits and government services. “I’m extremely optimistic about what we can do together in the future,” he said. Adding to the pressure to go public was the possibility that demand for AI shares could drop or even collapse. Investors have become anxious about the massive financing needs of the sector, and several tech companies have pulled IPO plans recently. Market valuation for AI companies is going to be “up and down for many years to come, but more up than down,” said Rich Lesser, the global chair and former CEO of Boston Consulting Group. “Exactly what the flow of that will be, it’s very hard to predict,” Lesser said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press at the Semafor Silicon Valley & the World forum. “There’s no question what Anthropic and OpenAI and Google and a number of the other players in this industry have done is pretty remarkable.”