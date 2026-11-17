BENGALURU: David Benavidez has collected titles across three divisions in a rapid rise through boxing’s ranks, but the undefeated American says next month’s cruiserweight unification bout against Michal Cieslak represents the biggest moment of his career.



Benavidez, 29, stepped up to cruiserweight this year and claimed the WBO and WBA belts with a dominant sixth-round knockout win over Gilberto Ramirez in May.



In just his second fight at 200 pounds (90 kg) on December 5, he could add the WBC title to his collection with a victory in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.



“I feel like I’m finally finding myself. I feel like this is the best I’ve ever felt,” Benavidez told Reuters by video call.



“It’s a good way to prepare for this, and it’s a good feeling to have, because this is the biggest moment of my life. I’m fighting for three belts, unifying the cruiserweight division, WBC, ⁠WBO, WBA.”



Benavidez said ⁠it had been his lifelong dream to become an undisputed champion.



“I’m very close to accomplishing that dream. After this fight, there’s only going to be one more belt left to help me become undisputed,” he added.



Should he get past Poland’s Cieslak, Benavidez said he would look at fighting Jai Opetaia or Oleksandr Usyk.



He has traded barbs with former IBF champion Opetaia and promised to face the Australian in 2027, while Usyk has also expressed an interest in fighting ⁠Benavidez at cruiserweight.



Ukrainian Usyk unified the cruiserweight belts in 2018 before moving up to heavyweight and repeating the feat in 2024. The 39-year-old vacated his heavyweight belts in June to pursue a “last dance” final fight.



Benavidez said a fight against Usyk would do more for his career.



“Usyk didn’t duck nobody,” he said. “So not only does this fight do more for me financially, but I’m going in there and I’m fighting the best fighter that the world of boxing has seen in the past 20 years. It just does everything for me.”

’BIGGER PIECE OF THE PIE’



Benavidez has also made moves to take control of his financial future, announcing in October that he would be launching his own promotion.



His fight against Cieslak is his last ⁠under promoter Sampson ⁠Lewkowicz.



“The way boxing works is you get the biggest deal that you could possibly get. Once you have a promoter, you give 10 percent to that,” he said.



“I was signed with a promoter for 10 years, Sampson Lewkowicz. I paid my dues. After this, I’m saving the 10 percent for myself. Once you’re talking about millions of dollars, 10 percent is a lot of money.



“The short-term goal for me is negotiating these contracts and getting the bigger piece of the pie. Because at the end of the day, I’m really the one who’s doing everything.”



Benavidez said he hopes to give back to the sport in the future by helping develop new fighters.



And should his 6-year-old son eventually follow in his footsteps with a career in the ring, Benavidez said he wants to be there to guide him.



“By the time my son’s career really takes off, I could be the one managing his whole career,” he added.