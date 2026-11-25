The Army opted for immediate detonation, citing concerns that aging lead azide could risk uncontrollable explosions as temperatures drop

Safety measures, including earthen barriers and foam, were implemented to mitigate risks, influenced by public backlash and legal actions from environmental groups

MIDDLETOWN, Iowa: The US Army blew up the nation’s entire stockpile of lead azide, a chemical used to make explosives, saying the first checks show Wednesday’s controlled detonation in Iowa didn’t spread toxic dust to nearby homes and farms. Earthen barriers along with foam and water poured onto a pair of bunkers holding the 5 tons of lead azide appeared to absorb much of the blast, officials said. US Environmental Protection Agency air monitors were detecting no lead in the air around the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. Still, government agencies and independent researchers plan to do extensive environmental testing for lead — a heavy metal that’s especially dangerous to children and pregnant women — in the weeks ahead on water sources, farms, homes and playgrounds. Some experts cautioned that it’s too early to know whether communities are in the clear. But Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, who led the Army operation, said the risk was “reduced as close to zero as it’s absolutely humanly possible.” Since the military announced and then delayed plans for the detonation over the past two weeks, residents and environmental groups have voiced concerns about potential health and environmental impacts and about a lack of information about what to expect. The Army said the safest option was detonating the lead azide right away because the stockpile was degrading and at risk of exploding uncontrollably as the weather gets colder. The two controlled blasts destroyed all 68 barrels and didn’t set off any secondary explosions, Shirley said. The smoke after the blasts went away in minutes An Associated Press reporter filmed the blasts from less than a mile away and upwind from the site. Following two loud booms around 9 a.m. local time, a pair of white plumes rolled high in the air before quickly dissipating. The Army attributed the smoke to the foam sprayed on the bunkers to tamp down any dust. Bystanders who parked on the side of a road to watch came away unimpressed by the size of the explosion. Burlington resident Tim Brandt said he wanted to feel the ground shake, but instead the detonation reminded him of the noisemakers that crack when thrown on the ground. “It was nothing,” he told the AP. “It seemed like government put fear in a lot of people over nothing.” The Army set the detonation for Wednesday because the winds were blowing to the southwest and away from populated areas including Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people along the Mississippi River. Expert says more lead test results are needed President Donald Trump posted on social media that the Army did a “great job.” Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle along with the Republican governors of Iowa and Missouri also said it appeared to be a success and that the explosion was well-contained. However, the final results aren’t in yet, researchers said. The EPA’s air quality data was promising, said Andrew Whelton, an environmental engineering professor at Purdue University who has helped communities recover from chemical disasters. Yet he stressed that samples need to be tested in a lab to determine if people face health risks. “This should take days to weeks,” Whelton said. “But what we may see is different guidance issued to different communities based on how far they are from the detonation area and whether or not they were upwind or downwind.” Colin Wellenkamp, the executive director of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, said water treatment facilities along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers will be testing periodically to make sure that there are no detectable spikes. Safety concerns and weather conditions delayed the detonation Government officials had encouraged residents closest to the site and in range of the plume to evacuate, and others to stay indoors. Schools not already closed for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday canceled classes and many businesses closed. Some residents sealed their windows and doors as a precaution. Doug Seyb, a livestock farmer from Donnellson, lives far enough away that he didn’t hear or feel the explosions. But he was still concerned about the accuracy of EPA air monitors. “All of these cows are pregnant,” he said, “and we just cross our fingers that we don’t have deformed calves and stillborns.” The Army took steps to quash the plume A court ruling this week put the detonation, originally planned for last Friday, back on track. The Army changed the date amid public backlash and to allow more time for safety measures and favorable wind. The Army set up “blast barriers,” with concrete and sand barriers two stories high. Ballistic gels, foams and water were added to absorb the dust. Environmental groups who sued to halt the detonation said Wednesday that legal action and public pressure forced the Army to take more protective measures. Had the blasts happened last week as planned, many safeguards along with clearer evacuation plans and expansive monitoring wouldn’t have been in place, they said. “Iowa and neighboring states deserve a full accounting of why the situation was allowed to get to the point of crisis,” said Sarah Green, executive director of the Iowa Environmental Council. Decades-old lead azide was crystallizing, risking spontaneous detonation The stockpile was brought to Iowa from bases around the country in 2009, according to Robert Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The lead azide was stored just in case the military needed to use it again. During an inspection in March, staff at the ammunition plant found the chemicals had partially crystallized, making them sensitive to friction and cold temperatures and creating the risk of spontaneous detonation. Nearby residents felt concern and resignation Some residents said the timing could have been better, given that it was the day before Thanksgiving, but they acknowledged it needed to be dealt with now. Others worried about the potential impact down the road. “I don’t think lead danger goes away any time soon,” said Lucy Giehl, who lives nearby in West Burlington. “It seems someone might have thought about all of this a little sooner before it came to this.”