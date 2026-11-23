UK separately said it “formally recognizes” genocide against the Rohingya and announced sanctions on five senior military figures

LONDON: The UK and 13 other countries on Monday “acknowledged” the top UN court’s ruling that Myanmar perpetrated genocide against its Rohingya minority as London announced new sanctions. The foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, The Gambia and the United Kingdom said Myanmar had “violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention.” “We underscore that the Court’s judgment is binding upon Myanmar and call on Myanmar to comply fully with its obligations under international law, including the Court’s decision,” they said in a joint statement. The UK separately said it “formally recognizes” genocide against the Rohingya and announced sanctions on five senior military figures. “The horrific violence and persecution inflicted on the Rohingya cannot go unanswered,” UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said. The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans, a Foreign Office statement said, adding that London “also intends to introduce legislation targeting the export and supply of aviation fuel to Myanmar.” “The UK is providing an additional £5m in new funding to support Rohingya and other communities with essential lifesaving and life-affirming services to approximately 350,000 people who need it most in Rakhine state, where humanitarian need is most acute,” the statement added. It said a further £3 million would “go toward strengthening accountability and justice for survivors of human rights abuses across Myanmar.” On November 19 in a historic verdict, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority during a 2017 crackdown in the western Rakhine state. The ruling was the first time in the ICJ’s 80-year history that it has determined that a state committed genocide. Myanmar’s government called the ruling unfair and a “great disappointment.” Shortly after the verdict, Britain announced it would expel Myanmar’s defense attache.