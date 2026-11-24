RIYADH: The Esports Foundation has revealed the first five games for the Esports World Cup 2027, the world’s largest gaming and esports event. Set to return in the summer of 2027, the annual global competition will feature some of electronic sports’ most established games, including “Valorant,” “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves,” “Chess,” “League of Legends” and “Dota 2.” EWC 2027 will once again see the world’s leading clubs compete across multiple games for the EWC Club Championship title. Here is what you need to know ahead of EWC 2027, as well as clubs and players to watch as the new season gets underway. ‘Valorant’ The wider “Valorant” ecosystem is entering a brand-new era in 2027, but the EWC tournament remains a proving ground for the world’s top international squads, with an iconic trophy and a major prize pool on the line. 100 Thieves shocked the world by going undefeated to lift the trophy in Paris against reigning world champions NRG. EWC 2027 will see top global clubs like 100 Thieves, NRG, LOUD, and Paper Rex compete alongside Club Championship contenders including Team Vitality, Team Liquid, and AG.AL, the EWC 2026 Club Champions. ‘Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’ “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves” will be returning for the Esports World Cup 2027, joining the iconic EWC lineup of games for the third consecutive year. With a stacked roster of international contenders and a legendary trophy on the line, the stage is set for another historic showdown. Underdog Luis Guadalupe “DarkAngel” Castillo Gomez of NAVI delivered a remarkable performance to lift the EWC 2026 trophy. Top contenders including mi2ha4, Nemo, and Laggia alongside legendary champions Xiaohai and GO1 could be present at EWC 2027, competing on the world's largest international stage. ‘Chess’ For a third consecutive year, the world’s best “Chess” players head to EWC in pursuit of glory while aiming to defeat Magnus Carlsen, Esports World Cup’s two-time champion. Carlsen defended his title without dropping a single game, while runner-up Denis Lazavik helped keep AG.AL atop the Club Championship standings. Combining traditional strategy with elite esports pathways, EWC 2027 could include iconic names like Carlsen, Lazavik, and Falcons’ sensational star duo of Hikaru Nakamura and Alireza Firouzja. ‘League of Legends’ Since its debut at EWC 2024, “League of Legends” has crowned three different South Korean champions, with T1, Gen.G, and most recently Dplus KIA lifting the trophy at EWC 2026 in Paris and joining the Heroes Club. All three legendary Clubs reached the top eight of the “League of Legends” World Championship this past weekend, but it was Bilibili Gaming that finally broke their international second place curse after losing four grand finals across Worlds 2024 and three of the past four MSIs. Not only did Bilibili Gaming deny Faker and T1 the chance to pull off a historic four-peat, but they won the first Worlds trophy for China since 2021. As the game’s world champions, all eyes will now be on Bilibili Gaming to see if the team can secure another historic feat and help China secure its first “League of Legends” at EWC trophy. ‘Dota 2’ Since joining the EWC lineup, “Dota 2” has been one of the most highly contested titles, with three different Clubs and three completely different rosters hoisting the trophy over the past three seasons. “Dota 2” returns for its fourth consecutive EWC, bringing intense cross-game competition. PVISION emerged victorious at EWC 2026, finding redemption from their semifinals loss in 2025, and stamping their global and regional dominance. Team Yandex is currently firing on all cylinders after acquiring Jordanian star Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf from the disbanded Falcons roster, while Team Spirit won their third The International trophy in August.

Originally published by Arab News