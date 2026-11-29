DUBAI: Day two of Emirates Dubai 7s marked the start of the HSBC SVNS 2026-27 series, with holders New Zealand struggling in the men’s competition, while a Maddison Levi-inspired Australia impressed in the women’s tournament. Fans at the Sevens Stadium saw action across six sports, with live music performances coming from Melanie C, who performed a DJ set at Beats on 2, before global superstar Akon headlined the Frequency on 8 stage. In the men’s HSBC SVNS, it was a disappointing day for New Zealand, last year’s winners in Dubai, who were beaten twice, 31-14 by Fiji in their opening game, before suffering a shock 26-12 defeat at the hands of Spain. Sunday’s semifinals will see Argentina take on France, while Fiji face South Africa, who produced a brilliant display in their second match on Saturday to comprehensively defeat Australia 33-0. Argentina were faultless in Pool A as they opened their campaign with a 26-19 win over South Africa, before going on to beat both the US and Australia. In Pool B, Fiji were equally impressive, securing three consecutive victories against New Zealand, France and Spain. In the women’s competition, Levi was hugely impressive for Australia, who will meet Japan in the first semifinal having won three games out of three in Pool A, defeating France, the US and Spain. The second semifinal will be contested by New Zealand, last year’s winners in Dubai, and the US, for whom Ilona Maher scored with her first touch as she returned to international sevens action for the first time since the Paris Olympics. New Zealand got their campaign off to a flying start courtesy of a 33-0 win over Japan, and while the opening match was won in dominant fashion, they were made to work a lot harder in the next two games before eventually edging out both Canada and Fiji. Taking place at the festival for the first time, HSBC SVNS 3 drew to a close on Pitch 1 with Samoa dominating Canada in the men’s final, eventually running out 33-7 winners, while the women’s trophy was secured by China, who overcame Poland 33-15. Elsewhere at the Middle East’s biggest sports and entertainment festival, amateur sporting action took place across rugby, netball presented by Dubai Holding Community Management, cricket presented by Dulsco Group, rebound padel, WODON3 fitness and, for the first time, Gaelic football.

Originally published by Arab News