CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Faisal Salhab, England’s Bailey Gill and Vince Van Veen of the Netherlands share the lead after the first round of the Cairo Open, the first event of the MENA Golf Tour’s 2026/27 season. All three shot eight-under-par 62s on the par-70 course at Madinaty Golf Club and are a shot clear of a group of five on seven under. Salhab started on the 10th and turned in 29, with birdies at the 10th, 13th, 14th, 17th and 18th. He added four more on the front nine, the last of them at the par-five 9th. “It was one of those rounds that just came together,” he said. “I didn’t really do anything special or try to take on too many shots. I just put the ball in the right spots and made some putts. “I know the course well. I’ve played here quite a few times in the last two or three months. I think I only missed two greens, and the rest were all in makeable range. I had just one dropped shot, a little lip-out from a couple of feet.” Salhab came through the Tour’s qualifying school in October. He won the Saudi Open as an amateur in 2021 and turned professional in 2023. “I think the MENA Tour is great,” he said. “The competition is very, very good, there are a lot of events, and it’s in our region, which is good because we don’t get many events like that. A lot of the tournaments we play involve longer travel and very different conditions. This is more what we’re used to, so I think it’s going to be very good for players like us.” Gill, who won the 2020 Ghala Open in Oman, was bogey-free. He went out in 33, with birdies at the fourth, fifth and ninth. He came home in 29, the same as Salhab’s back nine hole for hole, and finished with birdies at the 17th and 18th. “It’s good to be back on the MENA Tour,” said Gill. “I had double hip surgery about this time last year and missed the whole of last season, so it’s good to be back out here. “I played pretty solid and didn’t do too much wrong. Driving is generally the weakest part of my game, but it’s quite wide out here and I actually drove the ball pretty well today. As long as I can get myself into good positions, I’m generally okay.” Van Veen also started on the 10th and was bogey-free. He turned in 30 after birdies at the 13th, 14th, 17th and 18th, then birdied the first, third, seventh and ninth to come home in 32. “I’ve been injured,” said Van Veen. “I had a herniated disc and came back too soon, so I had to go back and actually take it seriously. I guess there was a bit of ego involved in wanting to come back quickly. Once I started relaxing into the recovery, it went a little quicker, and here I am. “I played Second Stage of Q School, but Q School is different, so this is my first real competitive tournament back. I felt free out there, and I haven’t felt that in a long time because I had so much physical discomfort. It’s nice to know I’ve still got it because I know I can go low. “It was my first time on the MENA Tour, and it’s a very nice golf course. We don’t really get to play courses like this on the satellite tours or anywhere else, so I was very pleased to see we’re playing a proper golf course.” Ireland’s Alex Maguire, who set a course record 63 at Address Marassi in January, is one of the five players on seven under. Alongside him are Scotland’s Craig Ross, who won the St Andrews Classic on the Tartan Pro Tour in September, England’s Joseph Pagdin, Wales’s James Ashfield and Spain’s Gonzalo Leal. Salhab’s compatriot Shergo Al-Kurdi is level par and Othman Al-Mulla is two over. The UAE’s Ahmad Skaik is three over. Amateur Self Belal is the leading Egyptian on five over. The Cairo Open is played over 54 holes, with the cut after 36 holes at the top 60 and ties. It is the first of three MENA Golf Tour events in Cairo in under a fortnight; the New Giza Classic follows from Dec. 3-5 and the season then returns to Madinaty for the $200,000 Egyptian Open, the grand final of the 2026 Egypt Golf Series, from Dec. 8-10. The second round of the Cairo Open takes place on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Originally published by Arab News