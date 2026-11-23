Libya must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts, the UN mission warned

The UN urged restraint as attacks raise concerns over Libya’s sovereignty and maritime security

BENGHAZI, Libya: The United Nations mission in Libya on Monday called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation into attacks at Benghazi Seaport and off the eastern Libyan city’s coast, warning against actions that could drag the country into wider regional conflicts. The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed serious concern over Sunday’s incidents, stressing that Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets must be respected. It urged all parties to exercise restraint, refrain from circulating unverified information or politicizing the incidents while investigations are underway, and avoid escalatory rhetoric or actions that could fuel domestic tensions. “Libya can not afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” the mission said in a statement posted on X early Monday. The incidents included an explosion aboard a Russian naval vessel docked at Benghazi’s naval base, which the eastern-based Libyan government said was suspected to have been caused by a drone attack. Ten Russians and Libyans sustained minor injuries and were receiving treatment, medical sources said. Satellite imagery provider Vantor identified the vessel as the Merkury, a Russian Navy corvette. Images taken Sunday showed most of the ship had capsized and sunk, leaving only its bow visible above the water, with smoke and debris around the pier. The Russian ship had stopped at the port to refuel and resupply on its way back to Russia, according to the eastern-based government, which condemned the suspected attack as a violation of Libya’s sovereignty and a threat to maritime safety. Later Sunday, a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel was struck by a drone boat off Benghazi’s coast, according to Libyan military sources. Naval forces rescued its crew, some of whom sustained minor injuries. Libyan naval and air forces also intercepted more than 20 drone boats off the coast that evening, the sources said. The eastern-based government has requested an international investigation, with Prime Minister Osama Hamad calling for scrutiny of suspicions that the drone boats originated from western Libya and for verification of the alleged presence of Ukrainian experts in the country. The incidents come amid heightened maritime tensions linked to the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine has repeatedly used naval drones and missiles against Russian warships and naval facilities, primarily in the Black Sea. Russia has previously accused Ukraine of targeting Russian-linked vessels in the Mediterranean, including an LNG tanker allegedly attacked by naval drones launched from the Libyan coast in March. UNSMIL said it stood ready to assist Libyan authorities with the investigation, adding that the incidents underscored the need to reunify national institutions and strengthen their ability to safeguard sovereignty and security. The mission called on all actors to act responsibly, preserve stability and build on progress in the political process toward a lasting settlement. • With Reuters