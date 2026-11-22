The Saudi Foreign Ministry denounced recent drone attacks in Khartoum, which caused civilian casualties and damaged property, including a UN building

The Saudi Foreign Ministry emphasized the need to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians and infrastructure

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned drone attacks on Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, on Sunday that struck homes and a UN building, causing civilian casualties and damaging property. The Saudi Foreign Ministry urged respect for international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians, civilian infrastructure and international organizations’ premises and staff. The ministry called for sparing Sudanese people further suffering and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for Sudan’s security, stability, unity, sovereignty and legitimate institutions. It also offered condolences to victims’ families and wished the wounded a speedy recovery. Witnesses and the UN reported damage to homes and a UN building in the attacks, according to AFP. One witness said a drone strike destroyed a house. Another reported that a drone hit a home in Jebel Aulia, about 45 kilometers south of Khartoum. A Sudanese army source said the drones were launched from Ethiopia, AFP reported. Sudan has repeatedly accused its neighbor of allowing attacks from Ethiopian territory, an allegation Ethiopia has denied. The strikes came amid a war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that erupted in April 2023. Aid workers estimate that the conflict has killed more than 200,000 people. It has also triggered the world’s largest hunger and displacement crises. The UN has repeatedly criticized both sides’ widespread use of drones, which killed more than 1,100 people in the first half of 2026.